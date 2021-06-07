BENGALURU : One97 Communications Ltd., owner of brand Paytm , which is gearing up for its public listing by November-end, sent an official communication to shareholders on Monday evening, inviting them to tender equity shares of the company in part or in full for sale during its public offering.

In its communication to shareholders, the company said that it has received an in-principle approval from the board of directors to undertake an initial public offering.

The proposed initial public offering is contemplated to include fresh issue of equity shares by the Company and an offer for sale of equity shares by existing shareholders of the company, Paytm said.

“You may, in your sole discretion, participate in the Offer by offering either all or a part of the equity shares held by you (which are eligible to be offered in the Offer) in the Offer for Sale. We wish to inform you that the Offer for Sale component has to be finalised before filing the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI. However, the price band for the IPO will be determined at a later stage, either at the time of filing the red herring prospectus (RHP_ or prior to the IPO opening for subscription," said the letter sent by Paytm to shareholders on Monday evening.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter sent to shareholders.

“In light of the above, your equity shares that are not sold in the Offer for Sale shall be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in the IPO, unless they are exempted shares. You will not be able to sell your Equity Shares during this ‘one year’ lock-in period," said Paytm in its communication.

Paytm also warned investors that offering shares does not guarantee that they will be sold through the Offer, as it will depend on the investor response to the Offer.

Accordingly, any of the Offered Shares which remain unsold in the Offer, will be returned to you and will be subject to the lock-in applicable under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, Paytm said.

Last week, Mint first reported that the company was looking to raise $1billion-$1.5 billion as part of the primary share sale, during its initial public offering (IPO) worth at least $3 billion.

One97 Communications Ltd, is also set to extend ₹743 crore funding to two companies owned by founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma ahead of its $3 billion initial share sale planned this year, according to a notice sent to shareholders last week.

The proposal is expected to be put to vote at the company’s annual meeting on 30 June, according to an earlier notice.

