Paytm kick-starts stockbroking services

“With a bank, and other financial offerings, Paytm’s aim currently is financial inclusion, and owing to the demographic the company targets, it is really easy for the platform to get access to a new set of users that has never traded before. Hence, cost is definitely a USP (unique selling proposition) for us for stock broking. Also, only 25% of Indian population currently trades in the public market. With Paytm Money’s entry and the scale we provide, we can definitely expand the size of the market," said Sridhar.