Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at 10. Receives 1 lakh early requests

Paytm today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has opened Futures & Options trading for all. It aims to empower the masses with F&O trading as an important wealth management product. The company said that it received an overwhelming response for F&O trading on its platform with over 1 lakh requests for its Early Access Program.

Paytm said that it has enabled users with the lowest and most competitive brokerage at Rs. 10 for F&O, which is in line with its intraday charges of Rs.10, and zero for delivery.

"The pricing disruption will benefit experienced as well as first-time traders to seamlessly trade in futures & options with a best-in-class product, on their mobile and in a secure environment. The F&O platform has seamless UI and easy onboarding that makes F&O trading accessible and feasible for every Indian," the company said in a statement.

Paytm Money said that during the Early Access Program the company witnessed massive interest coming from tier-III, tier-IV, and the rest of India towns in F&O trade. It has also seen a rise in interest in wealth products in the user base below the age of 30 and women investors. Paytm Money aims at simplifying stock trading for all Indians, be it seasoned traders or new to a market investors by offering them the flexibility to invest and trade via both the app and its website.

Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money said, “We are delighted to share that more than 1 lakh users were granted access during the first few weeks of the F&O early access phase in January after its early access launch. The platform witnessed greater adoption by users from Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Amongst the smaller cities that showed maximum interest were Patna, Kota, and Guntur. Additionally, more than 50% of users belonged to the age group of 20-30 years. Our pricing of ₹10 flat per order without any contracts or commitments brings the overall cost of trading significantly lower and makes it super transparent. With this, Paytm Money is taking one step further to become India’s most comprehensive & top digital wealth management platform."

