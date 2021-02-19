Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at 10. Receives 1 lakh early requests

Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money said, “We are delighted to share that more than 1 lakh users were granted access during the first few weeks of the F&O early access phase in January after its early access launch. The platform witnessed greater adoption by users from Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Amongst the smaller cities that showed maximum interest were Patna, Kota, and Guntur. Additionally, more than 50% of users belonged to the age group of 20-30 years. Our pricing of ₹10 flat per order without any contracts or commitments brings the overall cost of trading significantly lower and makes it super transparent. With this, Paytm Money is taking one step further to become India’s most comprehensive & top digital wealth management platform."