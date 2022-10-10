Paytm sees uptick in lending vertical, transacting users in Sept quarter1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:15 AM IST
In Q2 FY23, Paytm disbursed 9.19 million loans, up from 2.84 million in Q2 FY21, marking a 224% y-o-y growth.
Paytm, operated by One97 Communications, on Monday said it witnessed robust year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its lending and offline payments verticals, monthly transacting users (MTUs) and overall merchant payment volumes (GMV) in the second quarter of the financial year 2023.