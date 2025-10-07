Beyond payments: Paytm to integrate AI across offerings, plans AI-led brand after intelligent soundbox launch

Financial services giant Paytm plans to integrate artificial intelligence into all its offerings, founder and managing director Vijay Shekhar Sharma said during a conference in Mumbai.

During an interaction at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), Sharma stated that the company plans to introduce an AI-focused brand name to suit the integration. “In 2025, Paytm is all about AI innovation. We might also look at an AI-led brand name as Paytm reflects financial services more,” said Sharma on Tuesday.

Sharma was alluding to how the US is outpacing India in terms of AI innovation. “In the US, there is a gushing wind of AI innovation, while in India, the pace is much slower,” he said.

Later on the sidelines, he clarified that the company will launch a separate brand identity for its AI-led tools. “Like Amazon has Prime for its premium offerings, but Prime is also a standalone brand now. That's the plan,” he added.

He added that Paytm is now looking to expand its use of AI, incorporating it into all its products and services. “Every business may not have a CFO (chief financial officer) and CTO (chief technology officer), but every business needs an assistant. AI in Paytm’s offerings will do that,” he added, while talking to the media on the sidelines.

AI tools Paytm is launching new AI tools on the sidelines of GFF in Mumbai. In a filing with the exchanges early on Tuesday, Paytm has launched the Paytm AI Soundbox, India’s first AI-powered payment device for merchants, transforming its traditional Soundbox into an intelligent business assistant.

The device offers real-time payment summaries, insights and financial intelligence in 11 local languages, and supports QR, tap and card payments over 4G and WiFi. Paytm plans to expand its AI-driven product line to further simplify merchant operations.

