Paytm's Vijay Shekhar, Innov8 CEO invest in startup Supersourcing

Digital payment firm Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and co-working space provider Innov8 CEO Ritesh Malik have invested in eight-month-old company Supersourcing, the startup said on Monday.

Supersourcing founder Mayank Pratap Singh said the company will hold the funds and spend only when necessary.

"Billionaire investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Dr Ritesh Malik, and Nikhil Sharma have helped Indore-based Supersourcing raise ₹1.5 crore in a round of seed funding," Supersourcing said in a statement.

Singh said the company aims to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, which can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price.

Supersourcing is an IT agency recommendation platform.

