Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm Money’s parent OCL. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Paytm's Vijay Shekhar, Innov8 CEO invest in startup Supersourcing

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 03:25 PM IST PTI

  • Supersourcing is an IT agency recommendation platform

Digital payment firm Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and co-working space provider Innov8 CEO Ritesh Malik have invested in eight-month-old company Supersourcing, the startup said on Monday.

Supersourcing founder Mayank Pratap Singh said the company will hold the funds and spend only when necessary.

"Billionaire investors Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Dr Ritesh Malik, and Nikhil Sharma have helped Indore-based Supersourcing raise 1.5 crore in a round of seed funding," Supersourcing said in a statement.

Singh said the company aims to build back the trust in the IT outsourcing industry, which can only happen when the right work reaches the right companies for the right price.

Supersourcing is an IT agency recommendation platform.

