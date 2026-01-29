“The flows into the domestic equity market have multiplied since the pandemic, and regulations have also evolved. As a result, there is a huge demand for companies operating in this space to be listed so that retail investors have more choices to invest and enter at reasonable multiples at the IPO and then drive growth," he said. The shift is also driven by larger private equity firms being unable to match the kind of multiple that public markets are offering, although the exact valuation differentials between the two may differ on a case-by-case basis, Buggana added.