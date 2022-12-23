PE giant Advent backs Tredence in Series B fundraise1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:58 AM IST
These funds will be channelled to accelerate data-fuelled growth and AI value realization for industries.
Tredence Inc, which operates in India via Tredence Analytics Solutions Pvt Ltd, has raised $175 million (about ₹1449 crore), in its Series B fundraise round led by private equity major Advent International, for a minority stake, the Bengaluru-based data science and artificial intelligence (AI) firm said on Friday.