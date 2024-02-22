Companies
Peak XV-backed Log9 retrenches over 115 contractual staff, delays salaries
Summary
- The company says it is preparing for fresh funding and will make an announcement in two weeks
Nanotechnology startup Log9 Materials has retrenched over 115 contractual workers at its Bengaluru factory and delayed January salaries to employees and vendor payments, according to multiple people aware of the matter.
