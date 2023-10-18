Peak XV invests $35 million in Neo Asset Management

New-age wealth and asset management firm Neo Asset Management Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised $35 million (around ₹300 crore) in a growth round from Peak XV Partners, erstwhile Sequoia Capital India & SEA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neo will use the capital to catalyze growth initiatives, develop and expand its wealth management business, deepen the asset management franchise, and help attract top talent.

Neo, which was launched in 2021, claims to have more than 1,000 clients across HNIs (high-net-worth individuals), UHNIs (ultra-high net worth individuals) and multi-family office segments. It also serves global institutions such as pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds, among others.

It also claims that it has more than $3 billion (close to ₹25,000 crore) in assets under advisement (AUA), including $360 million (around ₹3,000 crore) in assets under management (AUM).

Neo was founded by Nitin Jain, who was the ex-chief executive officer of Edelweiss Wealth and Asset Management.

It provides clients, who are some of the top billionaires in the country, with advisory and yield-based investment solutions, the company said in a statement.

It also provides yield-based alternative investment solutions focusing on the private credit and real assets space. In the near future, the company is aiming to be present across the entire risk-return spectrum.

“Wealth management in India, a $2.8 trillion industry, is a fertile market growing at a CAGR of 15 to 20% year-on-year. Nitin Jain and his team have decades of experience in the industry and are looking to build an institution of choice and trust for wealthy customers," said Sakshi Chopra, managing director of Peak XV.

"In just a few years of launch, Neo has grown to manage ₹20,000 crore in AUA in their wealth business and ₹3000 crore in AUM in the asset management business. This partnership reflects our shared philosophy of doing good for people who repose faith in us with their capital," she added.

Neo had launched a Sebi-approved category-II alternate investment fund (AIF), the Special Credit Opportunities Fund, in 2022. In September last year, it marked the first close of its maiden fund at ₹625 crore (around $78 million) from domestic high-networth individuals (HNIs) and multi-family offices. It is aiming to raise ₹800 crore with a green shoe option of ₹1,200 crore.

