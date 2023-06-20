Peak XV makes first space investment with $10 mn Series A round in Digantara3 min read 20 Jun 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Digantara will use the funds to build its commercial space situational awareness satellites, as part of its infrastructure
New Delhi: Peak XV Partners on Tuesday made its first official funding announcement since restructuring from Sequoia India, leading a $10 million series A funding round in Bengaluru-headquartered homegrown space startup, Digantara.
