Companies
Pristyn Care in talks to raise up to $100 million in a new funding round
SummaryPristyn Care last raised $100 million in its series E funding round in 2021.
BENGALURU : Peak XV Partners-backed health-tech firm Pristyn Care is in early talks to raise up to $100 million from new and existing investors in a largely primary round, three people close to the development told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more