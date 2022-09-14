PE-backed Nobel Hygiene snags $17 mn from existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures

Sixth Sense was founded in 2014 by Nikhil Vora, former managing director and co-head of research at IDFC Securities. He was also an early investor in the Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd, and walked away with a 75-fold gain on the investment by selling his stake to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. In July, it invested in travel accessories brand Acefour. Its investments in Veeba Foods, Soothe Healthcare (Paree), LEAP India, Fullife, and Eupheus Learning are some examples of the firm’s successful bets over the years.

