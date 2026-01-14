Pee Safe raises $32 million from OrbiMed to accelerate expansion

Pee Safe, a personal hygiene brand, plans to expand its offline and online presence after raising $32 million ( ₹290 crore) from global healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed Asia Partners and existing investors.

The Series C funding round comprised both primary and secondary shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fresh capital will be used to add to Pee Safe’s offline retail footprint, strengthen brand-led marketing, and expand across quick commerce and online marketplaces, the company said. It did not mention the amount of fresh capital raised.

Advertisement

The company’s portfolio, which includes products across toilet hygiene, feminine and intimate hygiene, personal care, grooming and wellness, is present in 50,000 retail outlets across 100 cities, as well as on leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

“Pee Safe was founded to address a deeply underserved women’s health category and challenge long-standing taboos,” founder Vikas Bagaria said in the statement. “That focus has translated into a business built on strong fundamentals, and our ability to scale profitably reflects a disciplined, long-term approach. Partnering with OrbiMed, who share our conviction in the consumer healthcare opportunity, marks an important step in Pee Safe’s next phase.”

Pee Safe has scaled to over ₹150 crore in annualised net revenue, the company said. In FY25, it posted revenue from operations of ₹82 crore, up 46% from ₹56 crore in the previous year, while its loss narrowed to ₹4 crore.

Advertisement

Funding rounds Prior to this round, the company has raised a total of $16.5 million with Alkemi Growth Capital as its lead investor, according to Traxcn. In 2023, it raised $3 million from investors led by Natco Pharma and Rainmatter Health.

OrbiMed’s senior managing director Sunny Sharma and executive director Sumona Chakraborty will join the company’s board.

OrbiMed manages about $20 billion across public and private company investments worldwide and operates globally through offices in key healthcare hubs. It invested in ayurvedic wellness brand Kapiva in 2024, medtech firm Innvolution Healthcare and generic drugmaker Marksans Pharma in 2023, among others.