PeerCapital targets ₹900 cr for debut fund
- The VC firm has already raised ₹300 crore at the first close of the fund
- The VC firm is aiming for a final close of the maiden fund by this September
MUMBAI : PeerCapital, an early-stage technology-focused venture capital firm, plans to raise ₹900 crore ($108.7 million) for its maiden fund, a senior official said.
