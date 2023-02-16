PeerCapital targets 900 cr for debut fund

As domestic institutional investors mature, an increasing number of funds are now able to tap into the growing pools of capital and raise larger funds to invest in the startup ecosystem. From family offices to ultra high net worth individuals to insurance firms, more institutions are now backing local funds. The domestic pool is competing with global investors to invest in new-age startups. According to data compiled by Refinitiv, India-focused funds raised about $11.2 billion from investors in the last calendar year.

