PensionBox raises $160,000 from a clutch of angel investors, others

“Today, when digitisation has rapidly disrupted just about every aspect of our lives, pension remains a fairly legacy concept. Yet pension, in fact, largely determines life after retirement. Both proper guidance and a platform to take control of one's retirement aren't readily available as they should be. Kuldeep and Shivam's belief in a digital, personalised and flexible solution pension, and PensionBox's vision of ‘reimagining pension for the 21st century’ to ensure a secure future beyond employment struck a perfect chord with us," said Kishore Ganji, founder, Astir VC, angel investor, and a board member at Hyderabad Angels.