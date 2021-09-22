Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Pentathlon Ventures announces close of maiden fund at 76 crore

Pentathlon Ventures announces close of maiden fund at 76 crore

Pentathlon’s investment strategy is based on a fundamental, value-oriented approach. It invests in companies that have a proven product market fit, possess strong intellectual property, and display the potential for market disruption.
1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Pentathlon plans to invest in 20+ B2B SaaS startups in a year and make investments between 75 lakh and 3 crore on average

MUMBAI : Pentathlon Ventures, an early-stage B2B SaaS focused venture capital firm, has announced close of its first fund, which has secured investments totalling 76 crore. The Fund has been oversubscribed. Pentathlon plans to invest in 20+ B2B SaaS startups in a year and make investments between 75 lakh and 3 crore on average.

The firm’s investment strategy is based on a fundamental, value-oriented approach. It invests in companies that have a proven product market fit, possess strong intellectual property, and display the potential for market disruption. As such, the Pentathlon fund serves as a critical link between the seed round and series A/B funding.

“We appreciate the confidence and trust our investors have shown in our team and strategy. Not to mention the unwavering support of the brilliant entrepreneurs who continue to partner with us," said Gireendra Kasmalkar, managing partner, Pentathlon Ventures.

One of the fund’s primary goals is to identify and collaborate with those who exhibit the “DNA of Scale". Startups that possess this unique trait show a deep understanding of their market and their limitations. Their founders, too, are dynamic and innovative, and they operate with agility, relentlessness, and speed.

Started by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, this Pune-based fund will continue to focus on early-stage B2B SaaS startups. Industry veterans Gireendra Kasmalkar (Ideas to Impacts), Sandeep Chawda (formerly managing director at Globant India), Madhukar Bhatia (co-founder Sapience Analytics), Saurabh Lahoti (has run 3 early-stage funds in the past), Hemant Joshi (co-founder, Sapience Analytics), and Shashank Deshpande (co-founder Clarice Technologies) are partners in Pentathlon Ventures.

