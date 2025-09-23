Pepperfry’s acquisition by TCC Concept exposes deep cracks in online furniture retail
The struggling sector, plagued by commoditised designs and a heavy reliance on offline sales, seems to have room for only a handful of winners. Pepperfry’s recent sale, shrinking revenue, and deferred IPO are further proof of this.
Bengaluru: Pepperfry’s sale to realty services firm TCC Concept is likely to expose further cracks in the online furniture retail, with systemic problems such as commoditised designs and supply-chain hurdles coming to light, leaving very few winners, industry executives told Mint.
