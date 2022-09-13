Pepperfry appoints two independent directors to its board

The furniture marketplace narrowed its net losses by over one-third in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) to ₹105.65 crore, from ₹167.29 crore in FY20. However, the startup witnessed a 13% decline in revenue from operations on a consolidated basis to ₹201.50 crore in FY21, against ₹231.58 for FY20. It is yet to disclose its annual financials for FY22.