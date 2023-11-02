Perfios rejigs top deck, hires BigBasket's Sumit Nigam as CTO

New Delhi: B2B fintech Perfios has announced some changes in its senior leadership as part of its strategy for an IPO listing. Sumit Nigam, former head of engineering at Tata Digital-owned BigBasket, has been roped in as the company's chief technology officer, while Pine Labs' chief people officer officer Anu Mathew has been appointed as the company's first CPO.

The company plans to float its initial public offering (IPO) over the next 18-24 months and also looks to expand globally.

Nigam will work closely with the CEO to shape the company's technology roadmap.

Debashish Chakraborty, co-founder, who has served as CTO at Perfios for 15 years, will transition to a more strategic role within the organization. He will continue to be on the board and provide guidance on critical technology projects while mentoring the tech team led by Nigam.

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios, said, "Their appointments mark the next phase of our growth. Sumit will be driving innovation to fortify our tech stack and on the foundation that is already built by Debashish, and uphold Perfios' cutting-edge technology. With Anu’s expertise we will take a leap forward towards nurturing our people-first culture, and we eagerly look forward to the transformative influence she'll bring to our team and the organizations we serve."

In a recent interaction with Mint, Goswami, who took over as the company's CEO in August 2022 from V R Govindarajan, currently executive chairman at the firm, said Perfios is well on its path to do an IPO in the next 18-24 months. And, it is expected to enter the US market within the next six months.

Perfios, which was founded in 2008 and offers financial and data analysis software and tools, besides lending solutions for small and medium businesses, recently raised a $229 million Series D round led by Kedaara Capital, at $900 million valuation.

