Perfios rejigs top deck, hires BigBasket's Sumit Nigam as CTO
The new appointments are part of Perfios' strategic preparation for an IPO listing over the next 18-24 months
New Delhi: B2B fintech Perfios has announced some changes in its senior leadership as part of its strategy for an IPO listing. Sumit Nigam, former head of engineering at Tata Digital-owned BigBasket, has been roped in as the company's chief technology officer, while Pine Labs' chief people officer officer Anu Mathew has been appointed as the company's first CPO.