Pet brand Zigly’s launches OOH, radio campaign1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:47 AM IST
The campaign, named “No Compromise”, intends to spread a message among pet parents to not compromise in delivering quality pet care services to ensure the well-being and happiness of pets
New Delhi: Cosmo First Limited-owned pet brand Zigly, an enabled omnichannel pet care platform, has launched a new brand campaign “No Compromise". The campaign intends to spread a message among pet parents to not compromise in delivering quality pet care services to ensure the well-being and happiness of pets, the company said in a statement.
