New Delhi: Cosmo First Limited-owned pet brand Zigly, an enabled omnichannel pet care platform, has launched a new brand campaign “No Compromise". The campaign intends to spread a message among pet parents to not compromise in delivering quality pet care services to ensure the well-being and happiness of pets, the company said in a statement.

The brand campaign went live this week and will be on for a month across social media platforms like YouTube, on the radio, in out of home advertising, as well as on the ‘My Gate’ app. The campaign has four films of 15-20 seconds each, scheduled for launch with one film every week.

Pankaj Poddar, group CEO of Cosmo First said, “We have come to a point in our lives where we no longer want to settle for anything less than the best. We want the best fashion, the best food, and the best services. This change in consumer behaviour has also been observed among pet parents who now prefer to take their pets to brands that offer a variety of options and high-quality products and services. Zigly is part of this journey to help raise awareness about the importance of not compromising when it comes to our pets‘ overall well-being."

Ambarish Sikarwar, business head of Zigly added, “Pet parents always want the best for their furry children, but good quality pet care products and services can be difficult to find. It offers services and products that are practical and affordable so that they don’t have to make compromises when it comes to their pet’s needs. We’re continuously expanding our product line to be able to offer even more solutions for pet parents, and all of our products are designed with pets‘ comfort and practicality in mind."

The company added that it will set up no-compromise booths in their stores during the campaign to shower love on furry friends. Being an omnichannel pet care brand, it intends to provide a completely integrated pet care experience.

According to industry estimates, the Indian pet care industry was approximately $434 million in retail sales value in 2021 and is expected to reach $1,356 million by 2025.