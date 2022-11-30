Pet care startup Vetic raises $3.7 million in seed round

The capital will be used by the company towards further bolstering technology, establishing state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, as well as the geographical expansion of its clinic network across Delhi NCR and Bangalore regions. The company has four clinics in Gurgaon and plans to scale to 15 clinics across Delhi NCR and Bangalore regions by June 2023. Ajmera said, “Pet adoption in India is increasing at a fast rate, however, pet health care remains the biggest challenge for pet parents. The current pet healthcare ecosystem is plagued with subpar clinical and medical infrastructure with minimal technology adoption. Vetic believes that every pet should have access to the best medical care. We aim to deliver this through our network of tech-enabled modern pet clinics equipped with the latest medical infrastructure and experienced veterinary doctors. The latest round of funding will allow us to invest in building consumer-facing technological platforms and cutting-edge medical facilities."