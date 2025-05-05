Companies
These startups are drawing investor interest amid a growing tribe of pet parents
SummarySupertails, Heads Up For Tails and Vetic are raising funds to expand their reach as urban pet ownership and spending continue to climb
Mumbai: Urban India's pet parents are driving a wave of investor interest in the pet care space. A clutch of startups such as Heads Up For Tails, Supertails, and Vetic are now in fundraising talks amid rising demand for premium products and services.
