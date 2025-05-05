These startups are drawing investor interest amid a growing tribe of pet parents

“Pet ownership in India is estimated to be less than 10% of overall households, but growing at a rapid pace with rising incomes, especially among urban consumers. In developed economies, pet ownership can exceed three in four households, and that headroom for growth is reflected among the upper income segments in India," said Devangshu Dutta, chief executive of Third Eyesight, a management consulting firm. He added that urban couples and singles in many cases are even opting to become “pet parents" instead of having children.