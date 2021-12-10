Mumbai: Pet supplies brand Zoivane Pets has raised $100K in its seed round from We Founder Circle. The brand focuses on problem-solving pet products as well grooming supplies.

The seed round witnessed participation from angel investors including Hitesh Dhawan (Founder of Neuronimbus), Dhrumil Patel, Joy Gnanamony and Abhishek Gupta (CEO, APAC & Middle East of Turbotic).

The brand plans to exhaust a part of the fund in scaling the team and tech development. In addition to this, the start-up also aims at utilising the fund infusion on marketing and creating awareness.

Surat-based start-up Zoivane Pets was started by serial entrepreneurs Nishma Singhal and Kshitij Singhal in 2019.

It offers fragrances, result-oriented & high-quality pet supplies. Zoivane Pets provides products that have natural ingredients and are paraben-free, and are tested by vets. The brand is selling its product online through its website as well as on marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Meesho, Flipkart and offline too. Zoivane has registered more than 6 times the growth in sales since the last financial year.

On the Investment Gaurav VK Singhvi, co-founder, We Founder Circle said “With pets becoming a part of everyone's family, it is important to ensure that they get all the care they deserve. Zoivane pets are doing a fantastic job with its unique approach in providing the right utility with its focus on application-based problem-solving products for pets, thereby making pet care a hassle-free process. We commend their approach and passion towards this.

Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle said “We are committed to incubate & invest in start-ups coming from tier2/3/4 cities & Zoivane is a perfect example of that. We worked with the founder for almost a year and are now funding their growth. Pet care is a fast-growing category & Zoivane has a huge opportunity in front of them."

