Pet supplies platform Zoivane Pets raises $100K investment in seed round

On the Investment Gaurav VK Singhvi, co-founder, We Founder Circle said “With pets becoming a part of everyone's family, it is important to ensure that they get all the care they deserve. Zoivane pets are doing a fantastic job with its unique approach in providing the right utility with its focus on application-based problem-solving products for pets, thereby making pet care a hassle-free process. We commend their approach and passion towards this.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}