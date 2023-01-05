Petcare gains focus as sales surge post covid

Meanwhile, many petcare startups such as Dogsee Chew, Just Dogs and Wiggles, have begun the process of raising more funds from institutional investors for expansion.While Dogsee Chew and Wiggles plan to raise about $20 million each, Just Dogs is looking to raise about $30 million from private equity firms. While Just Dogs will use the capital to introduce premium quality brands in the category of food, pet pharma, day care, treats, toys, grooming, training and control, Wiggles is looking for expansion of its veterinary clinics, and to boost its online presence for product categories.The main factors encouraging financial and strategic investors is the growing adoption of pets as companions during the pandemic, and the humanisation trend catching up with Gen Z pet parents.

