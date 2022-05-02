Pharmeasy in talks with PE firms to raise $250 mn debt

“Our company and certain subsidiaries have entered financing arrangements for availing various credit facilities from banks and financial institutions, including borrowings in the form of terms loans, fund-based and non-fund-based working capital facilities. As on 15 September, 2021, we had total outstanding borrowings of ₹2,494.73 crore on a consolidated basis. We intend to utilise an estimated ₹1,929 crore from the net proceeds towards prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by our company and certain of our subsidiaries. This shall include investments to be made by our company in certain subsidiaries... who in turn shall utilise the funds for repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of their borrowings," the draft prospectus said.