PharmEasy appoints Avendus to help raise $100 mn capital1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Existing investors, largely led by Naspers, Temasek, CDPQ and TPG are finalising plans to put in around ₹250 crore into PharmEasy
MUMBAI : E-pharmacy major PharmEasy has appointed investment bank Avendus Capital to tap external capital, even as its existing investors are planning a fund infusion to bolster the company’s equity, three people with knowledge of the development said.
