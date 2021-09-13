BENGALURU : Digital healthcare startup PharmEasy is looking to hire more than 200 engineering talent for its soon-to-be-launched development centres in Hyderabad, Pune, and NCR.

PharmEasy said it is building a larger ecosystem to solve outpatient healthcare challenges, bridging the gap in the healthcare industry. As technology is a key enabler, PharmEasy is planning to strengthen its hiring across technological functions, the company said.

PharmEasy’s plans to launch new development centres comes as the pandemic has prompted most tech-led companies to accelerate their strategies to meet consumer demands more efficiently. As a result, demand for tech skills has risen across the spectrum. PharmEasy currently has about 6,100 employees.

“The new facilities will serve as a significant hub for driving development and innovation. Ahead of the opening of the new centres, PharmEasy will provide opportunities for inquisitive technology professionals across product and engineering, in different locations from all over the country, with a flexible work model," said Abhinav Yajurvedi, chief technology officer, PharmEasy.

The new development centres will be available in hybrid and flexible working environments, operating out of shared working spaces. The new talent is expected to strengthen the core technology platform for PharmEasy and lead new innovation and path-breaking initiatives in the healthcare domain.

“Our team is focused on building the healthcare ecosystem for a modern and digital-first India, to fulfil our mission; simplifying healthcare and impacting lives. We are looking for exceptionally talented and motivated individuals who are committed to this mission," said Hardik Dedhia, cofounder at PharmEasy.

