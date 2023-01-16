Phone cos clash with retailers4 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 10:03 PM IST
According to International Data Corp. (IDC), smartphone shipments fell 10% in the December quarter, typically the strongest for phone makers.
NEW DELHI : Phone brands and retailers are clashing over rising stocks of unsold smartphones, with the former insisting that sellers clear out the stocks with discounts to make way for upcoming products, while the latter fear the move will hurt their already-low margins.