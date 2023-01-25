PhonePe investors paid ₹8,000 crore in taxes to make India its home3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:13 AM IST
PhonePe’s investors had to pay a very high price to relocate to India, chief executive Sameer Nigam said
PhonePe’s investors had to pay a very high price to relocate to India, chief executive Sameer Nigam said, adding the digital payments firm’s decision to shift from Singapore has cost its investors a “shocking" ₹8,000 crore in capital gains taxes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×