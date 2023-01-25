PhonePe investors paid 8,000 crore in taxes to make India its home

The company said in October that it had plans to go public in 2023. Things, however, have changed a lot since. For instance, PhonePe separated from Flipkart in December. The latter had acquired PhonePe in 2016. Nigam explained that for the domicile shift, it had to align the board and shareholders of PhonePe as well as its largest shareholder Flipkart. He added that the separation of PhonePe from Flipkart will help unlock more value and “give the company opportunities to bring other investors more aligned to its business".