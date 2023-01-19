PhonePe raises $350 million at $12 billion valuation2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
PhonePe raises growth funds at a $12 billion valuation, led by General Atlantic
Walmart-backed Indian digital payments app PhonePe has raised $350 million in a funding round led by private equity firm General Atlantic that valued the company at $12 billion. PhonePe plans to deploy the new funds to make significant investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centers and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country.