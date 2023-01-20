PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:14 AM IST
General Atlantic investment makes PhonePe the latest decacorn in India
General Atlantic investment makes PhonePe the latest decacorn in India
NEW DELHI : Walmart-owned Indian digital payments app PhonePe has raised $350 million from US private equity firm General Atlantic at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, becoming the latest decacorn as well as the most valuable homegrown fintech startup. A decacorn is a privately held company valued at $10 billion or more.