PhonePe raises $350 mn at $12 billion valuation

“Sameer, Rahul and the PhonePe management team have pursued a mission to drive payments digitalization and broaden access to financial tools for the people of India. They remain focused on driving the adoption of inclusive products developed on the open API-based ‘India stack.’ This vision is aligned with General Atlantic’s longstanding commitment to backing high-growth businesses focused on inclusion and empowerment," said Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India at General Atlantic. In the last financial year, PhonePe’s consolidated operating revenue more than doubled to ₹1,646 crore from ₹690 crore in FY21.

