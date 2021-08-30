PhonePe receives insurance broking licence

“This license is a big milestone in our insurance journey. This move to broking will give us further momentum and accelerate our growth in this space. We are building a robust, full service platform for our deeply engaged customer base through innovative products in partnership with high quality insurers. This move will lead us closer to our goal of becoming a one-stop destination for all the insurance needs of our customers," said Gunjan Ghai, vice president and head of insurance at PhonePe.