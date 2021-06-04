PhonePe withdraws injunction plea against BharatPe; to go for full trial

“I had hoped that after last month’s well-reasoned judgment by Hon’ble Delhi High Court, Sameer Nigam would have seen the writing on the wall and not proceeded with this futile litigation but he still chose to file an appeal which was rightfully not entertained by the Division Bench. They were ultimately forced to withdraw the appeal petition bringing down curtains to the injunction proceedings once for all. We at BharatPe have bigger battles to fight on the neo-banking side," said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and chief executive officer at BharatPe.