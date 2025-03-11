Companies
Physics Wallah’s AI push: Immortalizing ‘star teachers,’ building SLM assistants
Rwit Ghosh , Mansi Verma 6 min read 11 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryPhysicsWallah is developing small language models for physics, chemistry, maths, and biology, aiming for completion by 2026. The company's AI push includes aggressive hiring for its AI and data science teams and launching Project Bharat to localize video lessons.
Physics Wallah is building small language models (SLMs) to solve questions in physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology, as the edtech major seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for scale and efficiency.
