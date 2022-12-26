PhysicsWallah earmarks $40 million for M&As1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:04 PM IST
The company, led by co-founder Prateek Maheshwari and the strategy team, aims to become a full-stack edtech company through multiple acquisitions.
NEW DELHI : Westbridge Capital-backed PhysicsWallah entered the upskilling segment with the acquisition of Bengaluru-based iNeuron.ai last week. But the purchase is just one part of PhysicsWallah’s strategy, as the company, led by co-founder Prateek Maheshwari and the strategy team, aims to become a full-stack edtech company through multiple acquisitions.