PhysicsWallah enters govt job prep, print books space with two bets1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 03:27 PM IST
Launched during the pandemic in 2020, PhysicsWallah (PW) aims to prepare students for engineering and medical entrance examinations
Launched during the pandemic in 2020, PhysicsWallah (PW) aims to prepare students for engineering and medical entrance examinations
NEW DELHI: Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, which counts Westbridge and GSV Ventures among its marquee investors, on Thursday said it has acquired test preparation platform PrepOnline and exam preparation books publisher Altis Vortex for an undisclosed amount in a cash-and-stock deal.