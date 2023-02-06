PhysicsWallah expects revenue growth to be over 10-folds to 2,500 cr in 2023-24
PhysicsWallah plans to double its physical learning centres to 80 this year in 42 cities from 40 centres in 32 cities at present
Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah said it expects its revenue to grow over 10-fold to ₹2,500 crore in 2023-24 driven by expansion of business.
