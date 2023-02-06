Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah said it expects its revenue to grow over 10-fold to ₹2,500 crore in 2023-24 driven by expansion of business.

The edtech unicorn will expand its business ranging from self-learning courses for class four to civil services preparatory exams in online and offline modes.

PhysicsWallah (PW) Chief Growth Officer Vivek Gaur said that the company expects to close the current fiscal year with four times growth in revenue over ₹1,000 crore, reported news agency PTI.

"In 2023-24, we expect to grow 2.5 times to ₹2,500 crore," he said.

WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures backed unicorn is developing course content to reach out to students in primary class. It also aims to expand its students base in higher competitive exams.

"Though we are opening physical centres, our prime focus will remain on supporting students learn through online technology. At physical centres we will be assisting them to resolve issue that they may face in online classes. Now we are thinking in direction to reach out to younger students studying in class 4 or so. Basically, we will target students who are capable of self learning," Gaur said.

He said that PhysicsWallah plans to double its physical learning centres to 80 this year in 42 cities from 40 centres in 32 cities at present. Initially, physical centres will be for medical and engineering aspirants.

"We are looking at 3-fold growth in current students base that have enrolled for our offline centres," Gaur said.

PW Chief Business Officer Ankit Gupta said that the company recently started offering content for UPSC online and it has become the largest segment for the edtech firm with over 40,000 students.

He said that the firm is providing UPSC content for around ₹10,000. It has roped in best known faculties of the country for UPSC. and will open offline centres for them as well. Even after opening physical centres, our prime focus will be on leveraging technology, he added.

He said that in last five months the company has started offering courses for over 50 exams in 20 categories including GATE, banking and SSC.

"We take feedback from our students and based on that we are providing them support for various test preparation," Gupta said.