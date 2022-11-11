PhysicsWallah results: Net profit in FY22 jumps over 14 times on revenue surge

In FY22, the edtech unicorn has spent more on legal expenses as well. As per the FY22 PhysicsWallah results, the company has reported 50 per cent rise in legal professional charges that went to ₹16.92 crore. However, the company's advertising and promotional costs shot up around 80 times to ₹11 crore against ₹0.14 crore in FY21.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}