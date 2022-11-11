PhysicsWallah results: Net profit in FY22 jumps over 14 times on revenue surge

PhysicsWallah results: Net profit in FY22 jumps over 14 times on revenue surge2 min read . 02:33 PM IST
PhysicsWallah FY22 results: On account of surge in revenue in the financial year 2021-22, India's edtech unicorn has posted another year of a profitable operations. In FY22, India's sole profitable edtech unicorn's net profit surged more than 14 times to ₹97.8 crore against ₹6.93 crore in previous financial year. In FY22, the edtech unicorn reported nine-folds rise in standalone operational revenue to ₹232.48 crore from ₹24.59 crore in FY21.
However, PhysicsWallah's standalone expenses also grey over six folds to ₹103.17 crore from ₹15.36 crore in the previous financial year. In FY22, PhysicsWallah's employees benefit expenses accounted for more than 40 per cent of the total cost at ₹42.18 crore, logging over 20 times rise against ₹2.01 crore in previous fiscal.
In FY22, the edtech unicorn has spent more on legal expenses as well. As per the FY22 PhysicsWallah results, the company has reported 50 per cent rise in legal professional charges that went to ₹16.92 crore. However, the company's advertising and promotional costs shot up around 80 times to ₹11 crore against ₹0.14 crore in FY21.
In FY22, India's sole profitable edtech unicorn executed three acquisitions. In October 2022, it acquired PrepOnline — test preparation platform and Altis Vortex — an exam preparation books publisher. In August 2022, PhysicsWallah acquired FreeCo — a Jaipur-based doubt solver and resource management startup.
Started as YouTube channel in 2016, its founder Alakh Pandey was later joined by Prateek Maheshwari. The edtech company focuses on the students who prepares for medical and entrance exams. If we go by the claims made by the company, it has over 10 million followers on YouTube and over 5 million PhysicsWallah app downloads.
For information to the readers, India's edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah earns revenue from the sale of its educational services like lectures and sessions on YouTube, the PW app, and its website. Earlier this year, this Noida-headquartered edtech unicorn raised $100 million from Series A round led by WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures. This helped the edtech company to enter the coveted unicorn club.
