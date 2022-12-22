PhysicsWallah acquires iNeuron1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 10:41 PM IST
The deal is valued at around ₹250 crore and will provide an exit to investors including publishing house S Chand & Co.
MUMBAI : V Westbridge Capital-backed edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah Pvt. Ltd (PW), on Thursday said that it has acquired iNeuron Intelligence Pvt. Ltd to expand its offerings in the upskilling category.