PhysicsWallah  acquires iNeuron

According to cofounder Prateek Maheshwari, there is a skills gap between what has been taught at institutes and what the industry demands. “We were looking for skilling startups that had strong fundamentals and have actually helped students bag their dream jobs. We saw such capabilities in iNeuron which helped a chef turn into a coder and a UPSC aspirant with a gap of five years land a job at Amazon,“ Maheshwari said, explaining the thesis for the merger.