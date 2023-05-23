Physis Capital marks first close of $50 million fund1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Physis Capital said it will actively look to invest from its first fund by the third quarter of 2023 in startups looking to raise pre-Series A to Series B capital
Physis Capital, the venture capital arm of angel network Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), has marked the first close of its maiden fund at $7 million, nearly a year after launching the $50 million vehicle.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×