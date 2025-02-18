Companies
Pickleball’s creating a racket in India, enough for investors to bet big on it
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 6 min read 18 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- As Pickleball gains momentum in India, investors and startups are rushing to capitalize on the sport’s growth potential, positioning it as a key player in India’s fitness and leisure market.
Bengaluru: When Ronak, a 30-year-old businessman in Ahmedabad, moved into a new apartment complex last year, he struggled to connect with his neighbours—until he discovered pickleball. “We reserve the court for an hour every day and have a great time," he told Mint. What started as a casual game quickly became a daily ritual.
