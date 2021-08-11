MUMBAI : Pickrr, a SaaS-based logistics startup, on Wednesday raised $12 million ( ₹85 Crore) in a Series B round led by IIFL, Amicus Capital, and Ananta Capital. Existing investors Omidyar Network India and Guild Capital also participated in this round.

The Gurugam-based company will continue to drive product development and R&D and expand its network of fulfilment centres across the country and will help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) including retailers, marketplace sellers and D2C brands, to improve their delivery performance and inventory management.

Rhitiman Majumder, Co-Founder and CEO, Pickrr, said “Pickrr’s vision is to make logistics fast and seamless. This infusion of capital has further strengthened our path to deliver simplified solutions. Using technology to drive logistics automation, we aim to reduce the delivery time for every ecommerce seller from an average of 5-6 days to 1-2 days."

"With just one click access to our end-to-end logistics service, anyone from a small business to a D2C brand can set-up their ecommerce operations seamlessly. As more and more SMBs come online, the need for end-to-end logistics services like ours will grow rapidly, giving us a great opportunity to scale with our clients," Rhitiman added.

Founded in 2015, Rhitiman Majumdar, Gaurav Mangla, and Ankit Kaushik is an end-to-end, plug-and-play logistics solution for ecommerce sellers and D2C brands to ship products from anywhere in India to end customers without any hassle in price negotiations, courier partner selection, and data analytics.

Amit Mehta from IIFL said “As small businesses come online, we believe that businesses like Pickrr, which streamline the post checkout experience, will have a multi-decade growth runway. The founders have focused on flawless execution and technology, which has enabled Pickrr to distinguish itself. We are excited to partner with them as they create a great customer experience for small businesses coming online."

In 2021, Pickrr saw 3 times rise in its daily orders and the order volume on its platform continues as it grows steadily. It uses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide data-driven insights to more than 50,000 sellers on its platform.

